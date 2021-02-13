Kelly Clarkson doesn’t need a man to live her “best life”.
The ‘Because of You’ hitmaker - who split from talent manager Brandon Blackstock last summer after seven years of marriage - has admitted her life is full because of her kids and shared how she will spend Valentine’s Day (14.02.21) as a singleton.
Speaking on Friday’s (12.02.21) episode of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, the mother-of-two - who has daughter River, six, and four-year-old son Remington, with her ex-husband - said of her ideal date with herself: “We all know that we don’t need someone by our sides to live our best lives.
“To date myself, I’m a mom of little tiny tots, so I love, literally, having a glass of wine, put the fireplace on in my bedroom … and I read a book or I watch some Netflix. Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that.”
Kelly recently admitted it’s been ”difficult" co-parenting with Brandon.
The 38-year-old star explained that although the former couple agree "on the main things" when it comes to their brood, it can be "tough" raising their kids now they're no longer together.
Speaking to her guest Khloe Kardashian - who has two-year-old True with Tristan Thompson - on a recent episode of her show, she said: "You speak about co-parenting, and I’m doing that right now too.
“It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally.”
When the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star stressed the importance of doing what is best for her little girl, Kelly agreed.
She said: "That’s what Brandon and I focus on too. As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”
The 'My Life Would Suck Without You' singer - who has primary custody of the kids but shares joint legal and physical custody with Brandon - previously revealed she had been doing her best to "protect" her children amid the divorce and had sought help from experts.
She said: "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right. Everyone’s sad and it’s OK to be sad.”
