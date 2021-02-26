Kelly Clarkson grateful to have music to pour out heartbreak

Kelly Clarkson's music is getting her through her divorce.
The 'Breakaway' singer split from husband Brandon Blackstock - the father of her children River, six, and four-year-old Remington - last June and she's thankful she has a creative outlet to channel her heartbreak into because she doesn't know how she'd have got through the tough time without it.
She said: "I have this record that we're working on. It's really great and really honest.
"There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever. Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."
The 38-year-old star has written 60 tracks and admitted that's been the "blessing" of going through the end of her marriage.
She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."
Away from her own music, Kelly found John Legend's latest album 'Bigger Love', very therapeutic because it gave her hope.
She said: "I literally was going through the worst moments of my emotional life. And his record, it's not like a Joni Mitchell [album], or 'Jagged Little Pill', it's the complete opposite of that.
"It's all about that kind of love that you find, that kind of connection you find, and it was so helpful for me.
"Just separately - as a fan, not friend - just to be in a place where you're hopeless and then to have a record like that, that's what I'm saying. Like him deciding to put all these songs out that might be personal, or essentially with he and [wife] Chrissy Teigen.
"It's a really important thing that we remember we are a really important vessel for a lot of messages that people need to hear.
"Because me hearing that during this time was like, 'OK, it's not hopeless. It's not over.' It was a very therapeutic record for me, which is so interesting, because I was feeling none of those emotions while listening to it. But the hope that's there is such a beautiful thing."
