Kelly Clarkson: My daughter thinks everyone is pregnant

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter thinks every woman in the world is pregnant.
The 38-year-old singer has revealed she regrets telling her six-year-old daughter, River Rose, that she began life in Kelly’s “tummy”, because the tot now believes every woman has a “baby in there”, regardless of whether they’re actually pregnant.
Kelly explained the process to her daughter when she became “obsessed” with finding out where she came from when she was four.
She recalled: “My daughter became obsessed when she was 4 years old about where she came from. And then she started being nervous about death. I was like, ‘What is happening?’
“She was talking about death and all these things and I wanted her to feel good about, like, not dying, or anything like that and then also, like, ‘Well, you were a part of Mommy, so you’ll always have me, so even if Mommy dies, you were a part of me. You were in Mommy’s tummy, actually. So, you were always a part of me, so that’ll never go away. You’re from my body, so you carry Mommy on, so, in a sense, Mommy will never die with you because I’m a part of you.’”
And whilst telling River about where she came from helped to calm her, the ‘Piece By Piece’ hitmaker – who has River, as well as four-year-old son Remington Alexander with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock – also said the news has had some negative side effects.
Speaking during an appearance on her eponymously titled talk show, she added: “And, then, she took that as in any woman in the world, regardless if you have a stomach or not, walks up to and goes, ‘So you have a baby in there?’ It just doesn’t matter who it is, she is just very excited that ‘Don’t worry. If you die, she’s still gonna carry you on.’ It’s, like, you missed the … we shouldn’t tell people that they’re pregnant. That’s another one. Yup, that happened.”
