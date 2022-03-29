Kelly Clarkson 'not concerned' bout turning 40

Kelly Clarkson is "not concerned" about turning 40.
The 'Because of You' singer - who shot to fame two decades ago as the winner of the first season of 'American Idol' - is not worried about her upcoming milestone this April because each passing year has been "exponentially better" for her so far.
She said: "I'm not concerned about [turning 40.] My life gets exponentially better each year. Which is what should happen, you should get wiser!"
The 'Stronger' hitmaker - whose divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalised at the start of 2021 - went on to reveal she wants to do a "whole thing" in honour of her big birthday and plans to mark the big birthday with a series of celebrations over the summer.
She told PEOPLE: "I'm waiting till the summer — I'm actually doing [a] 'celebrate my 40 years summer,' whole thing. I'm doing a whole thing. So I'm just gonna be chilling. That's my happy 40."
It comes just weeks after Kelly - who has children River, seven, and five-year-old Remington with her ex-husband - filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne and submitted court documents earlier this week in which she expressed a desire to go by her first and middle names in her personal life.
She said: "I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson. I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.