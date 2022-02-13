Kelly Clarkson & Snoop Dogg to Host NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

Another reality music competition is headed to NBC — with two megastars at the helm!
During Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI, the Peacock network announced that the upcoming American Song Contest, from the producers of Eurovision Song Contest and The Voice, will be co-hosted by Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson and hip hop icon (and halftime show performer) Snoop Dogg. The series premieres live on Monday, March 21, and will air every Monday night for eight weeks leading up to the May 9 finale.
“I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” Snopp Dogg said in a statement.
Clarkson added, “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”
The previously announced series is based on the aforementioned international megahit Eurovision Song Contest, which is watched by 200 million viewers each year worldwide. The U.S. version will focus on performers of all genres and styles representing each of the 50 states, five territories, and Washington, D.C., who will compete for America’s vote on the best original song. The competition, airing live each week, will consist of three rounds — the Qualifying Rounds, the Semi-Finals, and the ultimate Grand Final.
Stay tuned as the 56 artists will be named at a later date!
American Song Contest, Series Premiere, Monday, March 21, 8/7c, NBC
