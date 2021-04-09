Kelly Clarkson's toilet revelation

Kelly Clarkson used a trash can to go to the bathroom during a quick change.
The 38-year-old singer made the bizarre revelation as she interviewed country music star Clint Black on her talk show as he promoted his talk show, where he was discussing needing the bathroom during a concert with Sara Evans on his 'Talking in Circles' show.
She revealed: "Well, I'll tell you right now, there was one time - it wasn't pee, my friend. I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food. We were in an arena—and I shouldn't tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don't have a filter. I had to run backstage to my quick-change. I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint! And we might have to edit this out, but I'm just saying, it happens. What are you supposed to do?"
Kelly has always been open about her life with a string of bizarre stories and recently revealed she got "so high" at the dentist, she forgot an entire day and was left baffled when she discovered "five big boxes of jewellery" in her handbag, which she can't remember buying.
She said: "I was at CVS filling some prescriptions because I'd had dental work done the day before. And I look in my bag and I have all these jewellery boxes and I'm like, 'What the hell?' Like I have literally five to six big boxes of jewellery in my bag."And I'm like, 'Did I like rob someone's house?' I called my assistant and was like 'Dude, who's jewellery do I have in my bag?' And she was like, 'Well we went shopping, after rehearsal with the band, we went shopping and then we went to dinner. I had a full night completely with eyes open walking around that I don't remember."
