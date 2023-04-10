Kelly Jones recovering after ankle surgery

Kelly Jones is undergoing rehab training after having surgery on his ankle.

The 48-year-old Stereophonics frontman has revealed he needed an operation to fix an old injury he sustained on stage during a show in Japan after it flared up again during the COVID-19 lockdowns - and he's now recovering with the help of a rugby physio.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

