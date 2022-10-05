Kelly Osbourne confirms she's having a baby boy

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she's expecting a baby boy.

The 37-year-old television personality has confirmed the gender of her unborn tot - whose father is Slipknot's Sid Wilson - as her music legend dad Ozzy Osbourne has struggled to keep the news that he's set to welcome a grandson a secret.

