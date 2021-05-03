Kelly Osbourne opens up on relapse: 'I was disgusting'

Kelly Osbourne felt “disgusting” after her recent relapse.
The 36-year-old stars became teetotal in 2017 after battling with addiction but took to social media in April to reveal she had suffered a relapse and was "not proud of it".
And now, Kelly has said she began by just having one glass of wine at a party before she spiralled out of control.
Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, she said: “I was literally sitting there and I saw these people by a pool, and I was like, ‘oh yeah, I can do that now.’ And I ordered a glass of wine and I was like ‘yeah!’ And I just have that one glass of wine and cut to one week later, she’s disgusting and a hot mess covered in food and drunk and I’m like, ‘no, this is not me. I am not doing this.'”
Kelly also insisted she “never asked to be a role model”, but hopes she can help others by being open about her own struggles.
She added: “The truth is, I never asked to be a role model. I don’t consider myself a role model, but because I am in the public eye and I do have these issues and I am open about it, people do look to me. I never want to be one of those people that lies about where I’m at, what I’m doing, because then, that leads people just to try and catch you on time. Look what she’s doing, what that’s doing it.”
The ‘Osbournes’ alum opened up about her relapse in an Instagram post last month.
She wrote: "This is a little hard for me to talk about but I've always promised you I will be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on on my road to recovery.
"I relapsed, not proud of it but I'm back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened.
“I just want to let you know that I'm sober today and I'm going to be sober tomorrow.
"But I've truly learned that it is just one day at a time and I wanted to tell you guys the truth cause I never ever want to lie to you.
"Thank you so much for your support and love and you'll be hearing from me soon."
