Kelly Osbourne promises "inclusivity" in podcast

Kelly Osbourne has promised "inclusivity" in her new podcast.
The 36-year-old TV star has joined forces with Jeff Beacher to discuss a range of uncensored conversations topics with celebrity guests that won't leave any group feeling excluded in 'The Kelly Osbourne And Jeff Beacher Show'.
She told Deadline: "I strive to be inclusive in everything I do. I want to include every single unique group. What some may have called freaks, we call family."
The pair will also be joined by co-host Donnie Davis, who recently teased the project by sharing a snap with Kelly and Jeff at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, where the podcast is reportedly being filmed.
They will discuss everything from current events and crazy news items to fitness, fame and weight loss in hopes the podcast will give a feeling of a live theatre experience when it debuts May 4 on the PodcastOne network.
President of PodcastOne, Kit Gray said: "Kelly and Jeff together are a showstopping dynamic. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to PodcastOne and know that their show will be destination programming for podcast audiences."
Beacher, 48, has dreamt of having his own talk show and the upcoming podcast has bought him closer to his dream and hopes it will be "in the top 10 list by next year".
He added: "After having the number one live theater show in the world for decades, my dream was always to be a talk show and radio host. This podcast is going to be an exciting combination of both audio and video – bringing the live theater experience into everyone’s home."
Meanwhile, Kelly recently revealed she has been training to become an actress and has been taking acting classes everyday.
She said: "I'm a full-blown actress. I started a project two months after getting sober.
"I am in training every day and in acting classes every day and really preparing for this new thing that all starts and stops with me being good at it, so it's a lot of pressure."
