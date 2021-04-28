Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal 'old-fashioned' relationship

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have an "old-fashioned" marriage.
The couple - who have been married for 25 years and have kids Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18, together - may be "politically progressive" but behind closed doors, they take on "traditional" roles within their household.
Appearing alongside her husband on the 'Double Date' podcast, Kelly said: "What’s funny is I think of us as such a progressive as a couple. I always think of us as politically progressive.
"Yet, when it comes to our own family and our marriage and our roles, I think of us as very traditional and almost old-fashioned in our roles.”
Mark agreed, and suggested there is "only room for one man" in their marriage.
He added: "[I'm a] traditional guy. I feel like there are certain roles — it’s hard to explain exactly what those roles are.
“We had a conversation where I said, ‘Hey listen, there’s really only room for one man in this relationship and it’s going to be me.' "
Kelly's morning talk show meant she was able to use New York City as a base for their children, while 'Riverdale' actor Mark was travelling for work.
She explained: "I’ve been able to raise my kids here in this city, in the nest, and he’s always been willing to travel and go to a set and go off here and sometimes he’s had to go live in another country to work on a set over there."
Although they both agreed on the dynamic, the 50-year-old star admitted Mark, also 50, found it tough missing important milestones in their children's lives.
She said: "Travelling is hard and being away from home is hard and sometimes he would miss milestones for the kids. I know that was hard for him.
"In that way, we’re very traditional. He made those sacrifices, but I think he wouldn’t know how to find a ballet class. He wouldn’t know how to go about signing the kids up for religion classes.”
