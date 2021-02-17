Kelly Rowland: Beyonce and Michelle Williams have already come to see my newborn son

Kelly Rowland’s newborn son has already met Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.
The 40-year-old singer has revealed her former Destiny’s Child bandmates have already been over to her house to meet little Noah – who was born on January 21 – as she gushed over the continued strength of the trio’s bond, despite the ‘Survivor’ hitmakers parting ways professionally in 2006.
Kelly said: "The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just ... Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.
"It's really a gift because we've known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships ... It's the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years. And I'm just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood - you're going to make me cry."
Noah is Kelly’s second child with her husband Tim Weatherspoon, with whom she already has six-year-old son Titan.
And despite the new addition to her family being just a few weeks old, the ‘Motivation’ singer has already noticed a difference in her world as a mother of two.
Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, she added: "Noah has his own set of needs right now, and Titan still needs the attention that he got before Noah, which is really something.
“Yesterday, he dragged me down and was like, 'Mommy, I need you to look at me. I need you to see me,' which is what I tell him. I was like, 'If ever Mommy is getting busy or something, you have to tell me. I want to give you everything that I can, but if I don't and you feel like you need something, you have to tell Mommy.' So he does, and he did. And we sat and talked together, so he was very, very happy last night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.