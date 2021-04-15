Kelly Rowland's little cocoon

Kelly Rowland has been in a "little cocoon" with her son Noah.
The Destiny's Child hitmaker gushed over her two-month-old son - who she shares with husband Tim Weatherspoon - as she apologised to her fans for being a little quiet on social media.
She wrote on Instagram: "I Love you!......A Bushel & A Peck ... My apologies. I’ve been a bit MIA on Social Media. But This is the little cocoon I’ve been in with Noah! I hope this makes you feel warm and fuzzy inside. Love to You All (sic)"
Meanwhile, Kelly - who also has six-year-old son Titan Jewell with Tim - previously revealed how the "level of excitement was through the roof" when her son Titan met his baby brother for the first time.
The 40-year-old singer gave birth to Noah via Zoom in January as none of her family could be present due to social distancing measures in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the mother-of-two has shared a sweet picture of the moment she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon introduced the newborn to his six-year-old sibling.
Alongside the snap of Kelly holding Noah in bed with her spouse and Titan leaning in with smiles beaming across their faces, she wrote on Instagram: "Flashback Friday to the day I brought Noah home to meet his big brother TITAN!
The level of excitement was THROUGH the roof! And watching my family multiply has been my hearts joy! So grateful for my circle of support yo help me through it all too, cause it’s definitely a shift, but so worth it!
#HAPPYFRIDAYEVERYONE (sic)"
Kelly is coping well with being a mother-of-two and her house is full of love at the moment, even if her laundry load is increasing with the realities of having a newborn again.
She said at the time: "It’s very interesting, you know, I think the whole left side of my shirt right now, actually if I'm being honest, smells like spit up. And my son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we're just really happy. It's really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it."
