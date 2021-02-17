Kelly Rowland's waters broke on son's bed

Kelly Rowland went into labour on her son's bed.
The Destiny's Child singer and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed baby Noah into the world last month and she admitted she was taken by surprise when her waters broke in the middle of the night after she'd been called to comfort her elder son, six-year-old Titan.
She said: "My water broke in Titan’s bed… [Titan] called, ‘Mommy, Mommy,’ and I go there in the middle of the night, and next thing I know I was like, ‘You need to go get your dad.’ ”
And Kelly believes Noah "chose" the day he was born because it was such a significant date.
She told 'Extra': "He came on the 21st, which I thought was so weird, because it was the 21st day in the 21st year in the 21st century.
"We were blown away — me and his dad were so blown away by that... He literally chose the day."
The 'Down For Whatever' hitmaker admitted Titan is loving life as an older brother, and he even chose his sibling's name.
She added: "He did choose Noah’s name. No one’s more excited about Noah than Titan… if Noah cries, if Noah whimpers, if Noah does anything, Titan’s like, ‘Noah, Noah.’
"He’s such a great big brother. He’s been waiting for this moment, waiting!”
And the 39-year-old star revealed her baby is already "very alert" and doing well just weeks after she gave birth.
She gushed: "He’s so awesome… I’m just getting all of my little cuddles and kisses in where I can… He’s a healthy baby. He is very alert. He’s already lifting the head up.”
Meanwhile, before the baby's arrival, Kelly revealed Titan was "over the moon" about having a little brother.
She said: "He said that he wants a boy, but he's recently said he's wanted a girl. He is over the moon about being a big brother. He has already named the baby...
"Tim and I are excited to be parents of two. A little daunting between two kids and how crazy that is and trying to balance everything off, but I'm really, really excited, for sure."
