Kelsea Ballerini: I used to think me time was 'narcissistic'

Kelsea Ballerini used to think me time was "narcissistic".
The 'homecoming queen?' hitmaker admits she used to find routine "boring" and thought having her own time to herself was just selfish and unnecessary but she has since learned how important it is to give herself a break.
She said: "To be honest, routine always sounded boring, but now it's something that helps me feel like I'm in control of my life. I'm baby stepping my way into it. Little things, like when you get out of bed, make the bed. Get outside for 30 minutes a day. Sit on the porch. Take the dog for a walk. I'm building that into my life, and it's not boring at all. It's really helping me feel that ownership of my life that I need. I used to think 'me time' was so narcissistic, but now I realise it's necessary. I have a SoulCycle bike, and I love to do that. I am a hot-bath fanatic. I have all my essential oils, and I do that pretty much every night. I can show up in a more present way when I'm taking time for myself too."
And the 27-year-old actress finds it hard to slow down and be "present", so she is grateful for the coronavirus pandemic for giving her a chance to take it easy.
Speaking to the new issue of Shape magazine, she added: "I'm really bad at slowing down. It's hard for me to be present. Meditation - I'm not there yet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.