Kelsea Ballerini's make-up artist spills details of her ACM Awards glam look

Kelsea Ballerini’s glam at the ACM Awards was inspired by her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.
The 27-year-old country pop singer's makeup artist has spilled all the details about her look for the awards ceremony on Sunday (04.18.21), including how they knew right away that they wanted to match her eye makeup to her teal green dress.
Kelsey Deenihan told Us Weekly: “Since red carpets are few and far between these days, we really wanted to have some fun and as soon as we saw the color of Kelsea’s gorgeous, custom Dolce & Gabbana gown, we knew we just had to incorporate the color into her look."
On how they created the look, she spilled: "Using a small crease brush, I blended the color into the crease and slightly outward to follow her natural eye shape.
“I then lined the bottom lash line with Rustique, blended that out and added a couple generous coats of the NudeStix lash lengthening mascara.”
And to give Kelsea a natural glow and to ensure her makeup stayed put, the artist prepared the skin with The Murad Invisiblur Protecting Shield, which would have also helped with stopping the beauty products transferring onto her face mask.
She said: “Prepping your skin is important because it creates a base for the rest of the make-up. Using products that keep the skin hydrated without getting oily will prolong the life of your makeup.”
She added of the $65 product: “I use it as a primer — it’s not only the perfect prep for make-up, but also hugs the foundation."
Another Murad product Kelsey used was the Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector.
