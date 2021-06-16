Kelsey Grammer teases Frasier return

Kelsey Grammer has teased "some things will be different" with the 'Frasier' reboot.
The 66-year-old actor - who first played Dr. Frasier Crane in 1984 as Diane Chambers' love interest on 'Cheers' before landing his own spin-off show - confirmed in February he will be back as the psychologist for an upcoming revival on streaming service Paramount+ and he thinks the well-loved characters all still have "a lot of mileage" in them for a new series.
He told 'Extra': “We're talking about coming back… It's a third act. Some things are going to change. Some things will be different… These characters have a lot of mileage.”
The actor previously admitted he was excited about returning to the show.
He said: "Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.
"I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."
Back in 2019 - before Paramount+ got on board - Kelsey teased plans for a reboot, with a change of city and a look at how the character has changed over the years.
He said: "We'll see how people respond to it because it's not going to be the same place, it's not going to be Seattle.
"It's not going to be the same Frasier — it's going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that'll be something people like watching. But I think it'll be funny."
And at the time he noted the team even had a good idea about what direction they'll take things in.
He added: "We've got it hatched. We've hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go."
After 'Cheers', Kelsey went on to star in spin-off 'Frasier' from 1993 to 2004 across 11 seasons.
The show has been recognised with 37 Emmys, while the actor himself won four Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performances.
