Kenan Thompson: Leaving Saturday Night Live would be weird

Kenan Thompson thinks it would be "weird" if he left 'Saturday Night Live'.
The 42-year-old actor - who has starred on the comedy show for nearly 20 years and is now the longest-tenured cast member in its history - has suggested he'd find it tough to ever walk away from the iconic program.
He explained: "It's a weird thing. Before, I was having a problem associating that the show was the same show before I got there. I was such a big fan of it and then to see me on it, I was like, 'Is this the same show? This is crazy!'
"And now, I've been there so long that it would be weird for me to leave it, which is even crazier. So I don't even know what to do at this point."
The comedy star recently launched his new show 'Kenan', and he admits that working on a single-camera format and without an audience has taken some "adjustment".
He told E! News: "It was a bit of an adjustment to try to be OK with knowing that we have what we were looking for somewhere in one of the shots. You gotta believe in the editing room a little bit and let it go, which is really hard.
"We're doing it in silence. The crew is chuckling, but they're not really allowed to laugh out loud. We're kind of going on instinct."
Kenan knows that whenever he launches a show of his own, he's putting his reputation on the line.
He said: "There's a lot riding on it, like my whole name. Whole name, face, I'm out there.
"It felt really good to get the feedback we got this week, and we just gotta keep it going."
