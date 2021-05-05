Kerry Katona getting breast reduction

Kerry Katona is having a breast reduction this summer.
The former Atomic Kitten star has revealed she is having surgery to have her breasts reduced by three sizes later this year as she regrets getting an enhancement before.
She shared: "I've booked in to my boobs done with my surgeon Dr Joffily. I can't wait. I'm going smaller this time. They're far too big, so I want to go three sizes smaller. I'm so excited. I got way too giddy last time and went bigger. It was the worst thing I could have done. I'm booked in for June, so I can sit and relax in my new house with my boobs, while Ryan looks after me!"
And the 40-year-old singer and television personality also opened up about another health issue, revealing she was rushed to hospital after an allergic reaction.
Writing in her column for new! magazine, she added: "I had to go to hospital this week after suffering an allergic reaction. I should know better by now. I went to get my eyelashes done, now that everything is back open, and while I was there I got my eyebrows dyed as well. Next thing you know, I look like Quasimodo crossed with Sylvester Stallone. It has actually happened before - I should have learned my lesson. My face was a mess! I was on six steroids a day. It was awful. But I'm feeling a lot better now."
Kerry previously told fans she had gone to hospital to treat an undisclosed ailment.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Not the way I wanted to spend my Saturday (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.