Kerry Katona is proud of her lads' mags photoshoots

Kerry Katona has "no regrets" over her lads' mags photoshoots.
The former Atomic Kitten singer has agreed with Denise Van Outen's recent comments about her own racy snaps, and admitted she still has "a few copies upstairs" from earlier in her career.
Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "I'm with Denise - I have absolutely no regrets. And I think I might have a few copies upstairs in the attic, too.
"I don't think you should live with regrets. I don't have any regrets about anything in my past, like drugs or my marriages.
"Living with regrets is not a good way to live."
The 40-year-old star also opened up on the use of "filters" on social media, after Lizzo said she's glad photo-editing apps didn't exist when she was younger.
Kerry added: "I've got teenage girls and to be honest with you, they're quite open in that respect and they don't really use filters.
"Our Heidi might use a filter on TikTok or something like that, but other than that, they don't."
And while Kerry - who has daughters Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with Brian McFadden, Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, with Mark Croft, and six-year-old DJ with the late George Kay - doesn't use filters herself, she suggested that could be a generational thing.
She explained: "I never use filters on anything. I did a bikini shoot the other day and you can see my stretch marks and cellulite in the pics.
"I think it's probably because I didn't grow up with filters. I wouldn't even know how to use a filter! I honestly wouldn't even know where to start."
Meanwhile, Kerry - who hails from Warrington, North West England, but moved from Cheshire to Sussex in the South East last year with her fiancé Ryan Mahoney - recently revealed she wants to move back up north to be closer to her mum, Sue.
Last month, she said: “I am considering moving back up North because I want to be closer to my friends and my mum.
“Nothing is set in stone yet, but we’ve been thinking about it for a while.
“It would be nice to just have someone to go for a coffee with and then my mum can help out with childcare. We will see what happens.”
