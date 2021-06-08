Kerry Katona was bullied at school over her mother's sexuality

Kerry Katona was bullied because of her mother’s lesbian relationship.
The 40-year-old star - who has Molly, 19, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi, 14, Max, 13, and DJ, seven, from previous relationships – refused to have a party until she turned 30 because she was shunned by her peers when she was just nine years old due to her home background.
Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: “A lot of my family members are gay.
“My mum was in an 11-year relationship with a woman and I was bullied at school because of it.
“I remember it was my ninth birthday and my mum threw me a little party.
“I was waiting for people to turn up and no one did. And it was because my mum was with a woman.
“I was playing pass the parcel on my own.
“I swore I’d never have another party after that and I didn’t until I was 30.”
Meanwhile, the former Atomic Kitten singer is preparing to go under the knife to alter her appearance again because she’s worried she looks “a mess”.
She said: “I’ve got an appointment with a doctor about having a non-surgical face-lift. I feel like I’m getting jowls so I want a little one.
“I’m also going under the knife in July for my boob reduction, so I’m going to tell him to tuck and suck everything in on my tum while I’m there. If I’m already under, then why not? It’s like going in for an MOT.
“Don’t get me wrong, I embrace my body and I love my stretch marks. But I look at a picture of myself and I think, ‘God I look a mess!’
“I was 17 when I started in this industry.
"You get told to look a certain way and if you put weight on, you’re expected to lose it. It has definitely affected me."
