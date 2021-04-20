Kerry Washington, Ciara and more stars react as Derek Chauvin found guilty in murder of George Floyd

Kerry Washington has insisted the “fight for justice is not over” after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder in the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd.
George’s death sparked worldwide Black Lives Matter protests last year after he was killed when Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes following an arrest over an allegedly counterfeit $20 bill in May.
On Tuesday (04.20.21), Chauvin – who was fired from the Minneapolis police after the incident – was found guilty of manslaughter, second-degree murder, and third-degree murder over George’s death, in what was a historic moment for the US judicial system and the fight for racial equality.
And following the verdict, actress Kerry Washington has insisted there is still “a lot of work to do” when it comes to the continued push for justice.
She wrote on social media: "A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us.
“But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let's take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd (sic)”
Kerry wasn’t the only star to share her thoughts on Chauvin’s guilty verdict – which could see him spend several decades in prison – as the likes of Mariah Carey and Ciara also took to social media to weigh in on the situation.
Mariah tweeted: "Hallelujah!!!!!!!! A beginning ... a small grain of hope for our future. (sic)”
Whilst Ciara wrote: "Thank you Jesus! I'm in tears. May your legacy live on forever. Let's all remain encouraged as we go on this journey TOGETHER. Never Forgetting This Day. (sic)”
‘WAP’ hitmaker Cardi B quoted a tweet about the verdict and simply added: “History”, and Katy Perry tweeted: “Rest in JUSTICE George Floyd (sic)”.
