Keshia Knight Pulliam gives birth in 'eventful birthday week'

Keshia Knight Pulliam is a new mum after giving birth to her second child.

'The Cosby Show' actress confirmed she's welcomed a son in a message shared on Instagram to mark her 44th birthday on Sunday (09.04.23) - joking it's been an "eventful" week for the TV star and her husband Brad James.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

