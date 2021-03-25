Kevin Bacon finds goat gigs relaxing

Kevin Bacon finds it "very relaxing" to sing to his wife's pet goats.
The 'City on a Hill' actor marked 32 years of marriage to Kyra Sedgwick by presenting the actress with the animals for their anniversary but he's recently become an Instagram sensation thanks to his videos of him singing to the creatures.
And Kevin admitted he had "no idea" the clips would be so popular, and he only began them for his own pleasure.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "'Goat Songs' is immensely popular and I had no idea it would be.
"During the pandemic there have been some impulsive moves and mine was to get some tiny miniature goats for Kyra as an anniversary present. And I kind of discovered…that I find it very relaxing hanging out with them. Sometimes I’ll go down and bring an instrument and they don't hate it.
"So I started playing songs and then I said, 'Well I’ll just play songs to the goats.' And then someone came up with the idea of actually asking people if they had any suggestion for the songs the goats might like, and people made silly jokes like, 'You can goat your own way' or one of them was, 'You gotta do some New Kids on the Block.'"
Last month, Kevin responded to the boy band request and played NKOTB's 'Hanging Tough' to his goats on his guitar, prompting a request from Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean.
He recalled: "So I did a New Kids on the Block song and I got a message on Instagram from A.J. from the Backstreet Boys who said, 'You gotta do a Backstreet Boys song if you're going to do a New Kids song.'
"So that was the latest one we put up was a song with the Backstreet Boys. It was with me and our alpacas in this case, the menagerie sort of expanded and goats."
As promised, Kevin sang 'I Want It That Way' to his alpacas earlier this week and perhaps he chose not to subject the goats to the track because they seem to have edgier musical taste as the 62-year-old star revealed they have enjoyed 'Creep' by Radiohead more than any of his other covers.
He said: "The funny thing is, there's that weird sort of like guitar thing…I only have my acoustic [guitar]. In the Radiohead song it's like a big huge electric thing, and I did like a (sound) and both the goats were like, what? And one of them ran, the other one turned and was like, 'What was that?'
"They’re great animals, they're all filled with love."
