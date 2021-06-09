Kevin Connolly is a dad

Kevin Connolly has become a father for the first time.
The 47-year-old actor's girlfriend, Zulay Henao, showed off a glimpse of their baby girl on her Instagram Story this week as she admitted she'd been "overwhelmed" with knowing what were the right items to buy for her newborn.
Praising DockATot for their baby lounger, she wrote: ""Thank you @dockatot As a 1st time mom I was so overwhelmed making sue I got everything right for her. And you did not disappoint! Thank you for this beautiful gift. So versatile, useful and pretty! #MommyApproved (sic)"
Zulay also thanked her friends for their support as she recovered from birth.
She added: “Postpartum life ain’t too shabby! Today’s mantra: I’m unf–kwithable. The human body is a masterpiece beyond our wildest imagination. Thank you to all my friends who have reached out with the TMI info people don’t tell you about. I love you.(sic)"
In March, the 'Entourage' star paid a touching tribute to his partner as he shared his excitement at being a dad.
Showing off one of their maternity photos, he wrote on Instagram: “Most importantly I want to thank @zulay_henao my life partner in crime for the GREATEST gift a guy could ever ask for… I love you both more than anything in the world[heart emoji] (sic)"
The couple announced they were expecting a baby in December.
The 41-year-old actress revealed then she was in her second trimester as she shared a picture of her tiny baby bump on Instagram with the caption "18 weeks".
Zulay previously hinted that she and Kevin were expecting a baby together, when she shared some sweet Christmas pictures.
In two of the pictures, Kevin placed his hand over his partner's stomach, leading to pregnancy speculation.
Zulay captioned the picture: "Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours!"
