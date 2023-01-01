It was a sober affair for Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper this New Year’s Eve as they presented CNN‘s annual celebrations live from Times Square in New York City, and their guests had something to say about it.

In November 2022, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the network would be scaling back the on-air drinking, meaning correspondents and anchors were required to stay sober during the New Year’s broadcast. This came after a controversial moment during the 2021 broadcast when Cohen referred to Ryan Seacrest and the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve crew as a “group of losers.”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

