Kevin Hart had tough conversation with daughter after cheating scandal

Kevin Hart's daughter was "tough" on him following his cheating scandal.
The 'Fatherhood' actor had a frank conversation with his eldest child Heaven, now 16, when it emerged in 2017 that he'd been unfaithful to his wife, her stepmother Eniko Parrish, and he admitted the talk was "like no other" he'd ever had because it was a battle for him to prove to the teenager that he was remorseful.
Appearing on 'Red Table Talk' to speak with guest host Will Smith in a Father's Day special on Sunday (20.06.21), Kevin - who has Heaven and Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife Torrei Hart and Kenzo, three, and Kaori, eight months, with Eniko - said: "You know, when me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven - goddamn. That was one like no other.
"Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake—that was real. To understand, like, I'm still Dad. You're reading stuff. This is a child, right? Every child has the Internet. There's nothing that you're gonna come across that you're gonna read that isn't gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning.
"My daughter was tough on me! Until this day, my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don't play no games with her father, man."
The 41-year-old actor admitted he realised the impact his fame had on his family when he stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced.
He said: "When the whole thing started to happen with the LGBTQ+ community and the misconception of me, and what I was, and what I am, and what I feel, my daughter was so upset because she couldn't process how people could think this about her father.
"And it was so tough because this is when I started to realize how my fame has an impact on my household, right? There's a certain level of obliviousness."
