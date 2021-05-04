Kevin Spacey's anonymous accuser ordered to reveal identity for lawsuit to proceed

Kevin Spacey’s anonymous sexual assault accuser must reveal their identity in order for their lawsuit to proceed.
An anonymous male source known only as ‘C.D’ filed a lawsuit against the disgraced actor alongside Anthony Rapp in September, but it has now been ruled by a federal judge that the case will be thrown out if C.D does not disclose his full name.
In new documents cited by The Wrap, the judge ruled that C.D. must identify himself to the court in order to keep the trial fair, stating that C.D. has previously shared his accusations with the press and discussed the incident without the condition of anonymity.
The judge wrote in his ruling: "The evidence suggests that C.D. knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that any of these individuals at one point or another would reveal his true identity in a manner that would bring that identity to wide public attention, particularly given Spacey's celebrity. He seeks $40 million in damages. He makes serious charges and, as a result, has put his credibility in issue."
C.D. and his lawyer have previously argued that revealing his name would trigger anxiety, emotional distress and his post traumatic stress disorder from the alleged sexual assault, and has indicated he will drop the lawsuit against Spacey if he is forced to reveal his name.
In the original lawsuit, C.D. accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him in the 1980s, when the accuser was 14.
Meanwhile, Anthony Rapp first accused Spacey, 61, of sexual assault back in October 2017, when he claimed the former ‘House of Cards’ actor had “grabbed [his] buttocks” and lifted him onto a bed whilst at a party in Spacey’s home in 1986, when Anthony was also just 14.
Spacey issued a statement at the time saying he didn't remember the alleged incident involving Anthony, and apologised "for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunk behaviour”.
Both Anthony and C.D. are seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Spacey.
