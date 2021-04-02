Khloé Kardashian hated her chubby cheeks

Khloé Kardashian used to be self-conscious about her chubby cheeks.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits she always used to worry about the size of her cheeks but now she realised she has inherited them from her mother Kris Jenner, she really loves them.
She said: "It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn't realise how much she and I have the exact same cheeks - I have really big cheeks! When we smile, we kind of have these big balls. My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks.
"The older you get, you kind of slender out. Everyone's like, 'Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.' I've always been told that as a kid. I was like, 'Why would people pay for these big cheeks?' But now I love them."
Khloé thinks her mother has "such a beautiful face".
She added to People magazine: "My mom has such a beautiful face and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I love when my mom and I smile. I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same. I don't know what else to call them, but it's kind of like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it's so cute. I love it."
Meanwhile, Khloe previously revealed exercise eases her anxiety.
The 36-year-old reality star said: "For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head. It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need. It's a stress reliever.
"I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away. A by-product of [working out] is you look good. But my main focus isn't about, 'Oh, I need to lose 5 lbs.' I don't care about the scale. I feel energised and I'm ready to chase my daughter [True] around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need."
