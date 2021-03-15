Khloe Kardashian doesn't get parenting tips from her siblings: 'We don't like to give advice'

Khloe Kardashian says she and her siblings don’t give each other parenting tips.
The 36-year-old reality star has two-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson and says she’s thankful for her “strong family support group” who will always help her when she needs it, but insists her siblings don’t like to hand out advice unless specifically asked for it.
Khloe said: "There are always challenges with raising kids but I'm so fortunate to have such a strong family support group. We also know that we have individual families and don't like to give a lot of advice, unless it's solicited. We never mom-shame. We hate a shamer."
Kendall Jenner is the only member of the Kardashian/Jenner family without children of her own, so Khloe – who also has sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as brother Rob Kardashian – has plenty of siblings to turn to when she does need some advice.
The Good American co-founder also explained she always makes time for her daughter no matter how busy her work day becomes.
She added: "My days can get busy with conference calls so I always make sure True and I spend quality time together in the morning and we will always have dinner together before we do her bedtime routine.”
And Khloe says the “most fulfilling part” of being a parent has been watching True “become her own person”.
She told Gritty Pretty magazine: “The most fulfilling part of motherhood is watching True grow up and become her own person, hearing her voice and seeing her use her voice more and more.
"I want True to love herself and stay true to her values and beliefs. I can't wait to watch her grow up.”
