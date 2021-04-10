Khloe Kardashian is feeling "strong and happy" after her photograph controversy.
Lawyers for the 36-year-old star worked to remove an unedited picture of her from the internet after it was leaked online and friends of Khloe say she is feeling much better after speaking out about her body worries.
A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "There’s been an outpouring of support from friends, family and business partners. It’s truly been amazing – everyone applauding her for opening up about her struggles that they all know have been weighing on her for many years.
“It was a huge release for her to be able to speak her truth finally and she is feeling strong and happy.”
Khloe recently admitted she thinks the pressure to look "perfect" is "too much to bear".
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star revealed she had "struggled with body image" her "whole life" after being compared to her siblings.
Alongside a short video showing off her body on Instagram, she wrote: "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are.
"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.