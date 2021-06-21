Khloe Kardashian finding surrogacy process 'hard'

Khloe Kardashian is finding surrogacy a "very tedious" and "hard" process.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is keen to have another baby with Tristan Thompson - with whom she already has three-year-old daughter True - and she admitted she thought arranging for someone else to carry the child would be much "easier" having seen her sister Kim Kardashian West go through the process twice for her and husband Kanye West's youngest children, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.
She said: "It's a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later, she found a surrogate.
"It's a lot to do with COVID. I did have one and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not, it's challenging for me."
Khloe's relationship with Tristan imploded just days before she gave birth to their daughter after she found out he'd been unfaithful, and she insisted she had no idea he was cheating on her before then.
Asked if she had suspicions on the second part of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special, she said: “No. I didn’t. Finding out two days before going into labor, I didn’t have enough time or energy to process what was happening and I just wanted to have my baby and it just happened.”
The Good American founder rekindled her romance with the sportsman during the coronavirus pandemic but she insisted she wouldn't necessarily "encourage" other women in her situation to do the same.
She said: “We weren’t for Season 20, we weren’t together and then, I don’t know, we really, really became genuine, great friends with one another and great coparents, he’s a great dad.
"Co-parenting’s not the thing, it just was this natural progression and I’m not saying that’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s what naturally happened for him and I."
But Khloe is taking her trust in Tristan one day at a time.
She said: "I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things. I need to focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else. I know the growth and all the work that he's done.
"I know all the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently.
"I mean, you could ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. But I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't really serious."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.