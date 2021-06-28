Khloe Kardashian: 'I had the most amazing birthday'

Khloe Kardashian had “the most amazing birthday” on Sunday (27.06.21).
The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star spent her 37th birthday with her three-year-old daughter True, and has said she couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate her special day.
She wrote on Twitter: "I had the most amazing birthday. I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection! Laughing the night away.
“I love you all so much!!!!! I can’t even understand how this is really?!?! Pinch me!!!! But don’t. thank you all again for making me feel so special (sic)”
Khloe’s post comes after several of her family members took to social media to heap praise on the Good American co-founder.
Alongside a series of throwback pictures of Khloe growing up to now, her mum Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!! I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving! You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard. Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!! I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny (sic)"
While her sister Kim Kardashian West wrote: "OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you! (sic)"
And there was even a glowing tribute from True’s father Tristan Thompson, despite him and Khloe being reported to have separated recently.
He wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday @khloekardashian
“Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day. (sic)”
