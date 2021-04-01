Khloe Kardashian is proud of her "big cheeks".
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star used to resent the facial feature because she was picked on and has only realized as she has gotten older that she shares the same cheeks as her mom, Kris Jenner.
Speaking to People, she said: "It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom.
"I didn't realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!
"When we smile, we kind of have these big balls."
The 36-year-old reality star continued: "My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks.
"The older you get, you kind of slender out.
"Everyone's like, 'Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.'
"I've always been told that as a kid. I was like, 'Why would people pay for these big cheeks?' But now I love them."
The Good American co-founder loves it when she and the 65-year-old momager smile because they look so "cute".
She gushed: "My mom has such a beautiful face and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I love when my mom and I smile.
"I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same.
"I don't know what else to call them, but [it's] kind of like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it's so cute. I love it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.