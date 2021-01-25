Khloe Kardashian: Keeping Up With The Kardashians nearly 'didn't go anywhere'

Khloe Kardashian says 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' nearly "didn't go anywhere".
The 36-year-old television personality has confessed the family's E! reality show - which is to end this year after 20 seasons - nearly didn't happen as their pilot didn't take off.
She shared: "I think we shot a pilot or something for Ryan [Seacrest] and it didn't go anywhere. And then a show on E! fell through, so they needed something to fill this dead air time. And they were like, 'You're getting on the show, start filming, you're getting on the air, like, in two weeks.' ... I actually really appreciate that because we were just thinking, 'Oh, we're not gonna have a season two, let's just film, it's fun, let's just be ourselves. This isn't gonna go anywhere.'"
And Khloe thinks the show was so successful because they had "no pressure" on themselves.
Speaking in a preview clip for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she added: "We had no pressure on ourselves. We didn't even have time to think about it; to really, like, have any preconceived, fake anything. It was just who we are on the fly and I think that's what made the show so good ... We just weren't thinking. And it turned out that was probably the best thing to happen to us because it was so, I think, relatable and realistic to some people."Back in September, it was confirmed ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ will end in 2021.
Kim wrote in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way ... Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."=
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.