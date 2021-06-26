Khloe Kardashian 'plots a route forward' after splitting from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is trying to "transition into being friendly co-parents" with Tristan Thompson.
The 36-year-old star recently split from Tristan, 30, and although she she "still loves" him, Khloe is now trying to plot the best way forward for them.
A source told Us Weekly: "Khloe still loves Tristan and honestly, would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon.
"They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him."
Khloe is determined to retain a healthy relationship with the NBA star for the sake of their three-year-old daughter True.
However, she's also struggling to trust Tristan after their recent break-up.
The insider explained: "She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back."
Meanwhile, Khloe's family are "supporting" the reality star following her split from Tristan.
The Kardshians think the split will ultimately be "good and healthy" for her in the long run.
A source said: "The family was trying to keep the break-up quiet because of all the press surrounding the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ reunion, but they all think this break-up is good and healthy for Khloe and are supportive of her."
The insider also insisted that Khloe and Tristan’s split was “not dramatic”, and that the pair decided to end their romance for the sake of "Khloe’s mental health".
The source said: "Khloe and Tristan had a clean break and it was not dramatic. They are just going back to co-parenting together without a romantic relationship."
