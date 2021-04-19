Khloe Kardashian sends 'health and happiness' to haters

Khloe Kardashian is sending “health and happiness” to her Instagram critics.
The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star hit back at a negative comment on her Instagram account this week, but made sure to send positive energy to the troll despite their harsh words.
Khloe responded after a commenter told her she was “insecure” about her body.
She clapped back: “Baby girl, you have to look in the mirror. Only insecure people tear other people down. I’m sending you so much love, health and happiness! I’m sorry that you’re hurting (sic)”
The comments come after Khloe recently found herself at the centre of a photo controversy when she worked to remove an unedited picture of her from the internet after it was leaked online.
Khloe, 36, took to social media to speak candidly about the “pressure” she feels to look “perfect”, and said she had "struggled with body image" her "whole life" after being compared to her siblings.
Alongside a short video showing off her body on Instagram, she wrote: "Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are.
"In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. (sic)"
And following the controversy, friends of the Good American founder said she is feeling "strong and happy" after speaking out.
They said: "There’s been an outpouring of support from friends, family and business partners. It’s truly been amazing – everyone applauding her for opening up about her struggles that they all know have been weighing on her for many years.
“It was a huge release for her to be able to speak her truth finally and she is feeling strong and happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.