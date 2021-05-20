Khloe Kardashian sets up 'negativity jar' to help family be more positive

Khloe Kardashian has invested in a “negativity jar” to help her family be nicer to one another.
The 36-year-old reality star wants to encourage her famous family – including her mother, Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – to be more positive to one another by making them donate money whenever they say something negative.
If someone is caught being negative, they must staple their name to a bill and place in in the jar, and when the jar is full, the person with the least amount of names in the jar will win “all the money”.
Speaking in a trailer for Thursday’s (20.05.21) episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’, Khloe said: “I have this fancy-schmancy jar. Kourtney made a point saying like, ‘Every time I walk in here, it’s negative. People are like, what are you wearing? What did you do to your hair?'
“At the end, whoever has the least amount of names in here, gets all the money. There’s nothing wrong with a little family attitude adjustment … We should want to change the narrative and be happy and have positive things to say about each other.”
And Kris seems to be on board with the idea, as she told her daughter she doesn’t want to be “responsible” for teaching her kids “how to be negative”.
She added: “I don’t want to be responsible for teaching you guys how to be negative. I don’t want to pass it on to my grandchildren. I want to be a positive person. So, I’m gonna work on that and, hopefully, get a little bit better with my attitude.”
Meanwhile, Khloe recently said she finds the pressure to look "perfect too much to bear".
She explained: "I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn’t mean that I have not made mistakes.
"But I’m not going to lie. It’s almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me."
