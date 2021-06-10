Khloe Kardashian wants to marry again

Khloe Kardashian wants to be married within the next 15 to 20 years.
The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star spoke in an upcoming episode of her family’s E! reality show, when asked by her sister, Kim Kardashian West, what she would like to see happen in her life in the next two decades.
And although Khloe said she’d like to have tied the knot, she also insisted she doesn’t “need to be married” to understand what love feels like.
She said: “I don’t know, I think I want to be married again. I think. But I also don’t think I need to be married in order to feel like this is our union.”
Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until 2016, and is now thought to have rekindled her romance with boyfriend Tristan Thomspon, after they split in 2018 amid allegations he was unfaithful to her.
And the Good American founder also said she hopes to have had a sibling for her and Tristan’s three-year-old daughter by the time 2040 rolls around.
She added: “I hope I have a sibling for True, but also I don’t feel incomplete if I don’t.”
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old beauty has been discussing surrogacy in the hopes of having a second child, after being declared a “high-risk carrier” for pregnancy.
Khloe previously revealed there is “an 80-something percent chance" she’ll suffer a miscarriage if she carries another baby, so is investigating other options to expand her family.
Speaking to her sister Kim, she said: "I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have. But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy."
Khloe also explained she “almost miscarried” whilst expecting True, and admitted the setbacks she’s faced in trying to expand her family have been “hard to digest”.
She said: "I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was a lingering thing. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family. And it just … I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it's really hard for me to digest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.