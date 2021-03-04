Khloe Kardashian: Working out eases my anxiety

Khloe Kardashian says exercise eases her anxiety.
The 36-year-old reality star has revealed her favorite form of “self-care” is hitting the gym, as feeling “strong and accomplished” helps her tackle any problems she might be facing with her mental health.
She said: "For me, working out is a huge part of my life and it clears my head. It makes me feel strong and accomplished. That little bit of self-care is what I need.
“It's a stress reliever. I get anxiety sometimes. It takes all of that away. A by-product of [working out] is you look good. But my main focus isn't about, 'Oh, I need to lose 5 lbs.' I don't care about the scale. I feel energized and I'm ready to chase my daughter [True] around for the day. It gives you that little oomph that I need."
Khloe also spoke about working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as she said she makes sure to use a dedicated office for her Zoom meetings instead of her bedroom because it makes her more productive.
She added: "When I do Zoom meetings, I go in a 'professional' room and not just sit on my bed. I still have to remember, 'Let's put on a little makeup, change the scenery and do Zoom in my office so it still feels like you're having those productive meetings.
“The other day I had a three-hour Zoom and I felt so bad because it can be so repetitive and unmotivating at times. So we have to learn. I make sure to carve out time for my daughter and myself, whether it is working out or taking a little walk."
The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has been living in "sweats and workout clothes" amid the pandemic, but said her fashion brand Good American’s recently released 90s-inspired denim collection has helped revive her love for jeans.
She told People magazine: "During the pandemic, thinking about throwing on a pair of jeans that were super tight has not been something I've been excited to do. It's probably sad to say, but I really have not put on a dress or something really fancy in about a year. So this gives me an excuse to wear denim and still be super comfortable.”
