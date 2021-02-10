Khloe Kardashian's 'big priority' is to have a child

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's "big priority" is having a child.
The on again, off again couple are reportedly keen to add to their family and give their two-year-old daughter True a sibling, despite Tristan recently moving to Boston for his sports career whilst Khloe remains in Los Angeles.
A source explained to People magazine of the couple's plans: "Khloé and Tristan still want to give True a sibling. It's a big priority for both of them. They really want it to work out. Khloé is spending most of her time in L.A. while Tristan is working in Boston. Khloe enjoys visiting Boston, but she doesn't want to live there. Tristan understands that she wants to be with her family. True loves playing with all her cousins and is the happiest in LA with them."
Meanwhile, the 36-year-old television personality recently revealed she feels like it's time to have another kid with her beau.
She said: "Every time I post a video, Kim DMs me and she’s like, ‘She can’t play by herself her whole life’. In my head when I was gonna have kids, I never ever imagined having an only child. Especially being in quarantine with her, I felt bad. She had no friends. She had nobody ...
"True’s getting older and I feel like it’s now time to have another kid."
Tristan, 29, agreed with Khloe’s plans, and the Good American co-founder went on to explain she's already had her eggs frozen so the pair can start the process in the near future and she is "ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again".
She shared: "I’m gonna need you. We have to line it up with your schedule so I can make embryos with my frozen eggs ..."I think I’m ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again. This process might take time. I have no idea. I want to be prepared."
