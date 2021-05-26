Kim Kardashian removes game level inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan

A level on Kim Kardashian's mobile game inspired by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from the British royal family has been removed.
The new content was added to app title 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' - originally released in 2014 - with the level called Royal Runaways which depicted a called Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston talking about quitting royal life after falling in love.
In the story they also had a confrontation with the Queen after being made to feel unwelcome in the family.
In the game Princess Bianca says: "Prince Aston has done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family. Unfortunately, I can't say the same about everyone in his family. The Queen is a symbol of tradition, but as times change, perhaps some traditions become outdated."
Kim, 40, is said to have not been aware of the update to the title and once she was informed requested it was taken down.
Makers Glu Mobile acknowledged they’d “missed the mark” with the idea before confirming they’d removed the content.
A spokesperson told DailyMail.com: “We heard a lot of valuable feedback around our recent Prince Aston and Princess Bianca quest. It’s clear we missed the mark with this, and we sincerely apologise. We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people. The content is no longer live in the game.”
Speaking about Kim's stance on the level, a source said: "Kim immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down. She is disappointed that this happened and has requested an internal investigation to ensure that this misstep doesn’t happen again.”
Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, walked away from their royal duties in 2020 to set-up home with their two-year-old son Archie.
Earlier this year, the couple - who are expecting as second baby, a daughter - opened up about their joint experience of being in the royal family since they wed in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan - formerly known as Meghan Markle during her acting career - claimed she suffered with mental health issues and at one point was so low she entertained suicidal thoughts.
She said: "Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore."
The former 'Suits' star also alleged a senior member of the royal family questioned what colour Archie's skin would be due to Meghan's mixed race heritage.
