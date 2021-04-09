Kim Kardashian West considers buying survival bunker

Kim Kardashian West is looking into buying survival bunkers for her whole family.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star started to investigate survival equipment - which is able to withstand all manmade and natural disasters - after her friend, Jonathan Cheban, was robbed at gunpoint.
And Kim - who has experienced her own terrifying ordeal after she was robbed in Paris back in 2016 - brought her sister along as they tested one of the cylindrical bunkers from Atlas Survival Systems.
In the bunker, the temperature soared to 104 degrees as Kim studied and eventually fell asleep.
Meanwhile, Kim previously revealed being robbed pushed her into being a lawyer.
She said: "I truly think once I got robbed, it took something out of me in the best way. All the things that really mattered to me then - how many bags I had, what car I drove ... I still like all that stuff, but it doesn’t matter. It could go away.
"For so long people have tried to partner me with causes. But this was the first thing where I thought, you know what, I want to go to law school, I want to help people. Let me work for the next 10 years and build up my brands, and then one day, in 10 years, just give up being Kim K and become a lawyer. And now I’ve come to a realisation about what I care about. No publicist would have ever told me to get into prison reform."
And the reality television star insists all she cares about is supporting causes close to her heart rather than fame.
She added: "If you asked me, ‘Fame or fortune?’ I would not pick fame ... I’ve never regretted [being on camera so much]. I’m so grateful to have all those memories on camera. I will look back and think, oh my God, what was I wearing? Why is my make-up like that? But I can sit back and laugh, and think it’s funny to see how much I cared and me wanting to be famous so badly. I can laugh at it now - oh my God, I was desperate!"
