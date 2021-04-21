Kim Kardashian West 'freaks out' over Bridgerton connection

Kim Kardashian West was "freaking out" after finding out the Featheringtons in 'Bridgerton' were inspired by her own family.
The 40-year-old star is a huge fan of the popular Netflix period drama and was stunned when she saw a tweet from Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) revealing the connection.
The actress initially wrote: "As the world's number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?
"Because I feel like she should know this (sic)"
It didn't take long for Kim to respond after the tweet was brought to her attention, and she was blown away.
She replied: "WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat!
"Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! (sic)"
The reality TV queen seems to have an open invite, with Nicola revealing the team would "love" to have her pop by.
She also teased the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star with another connection, as designer Mr. Pearl - who worked on her iconic Met Gala corset - worked on the costumes for the show.
Nicola added: "Omg yesss of course we would love to have you!
"Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Meta Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?
"You've been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know! (sic)"
The official Netflix Twitter account also got involved, and suggested the door is open for Kim to get involved.
They teased: "Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I'll see what I can do! (sic)"
There will be a big change for the drama's second series, as Rege-Jean Page - who played the Duke of Hastings - won't be returning for the new season.
Netflix said: "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.
"We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."
