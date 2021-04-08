Kim Kardashian West: I'm focusing on my law degree before any other career moves

Kim Kardashian West won’t start any new business ventures until she’s finished with law school.
The 40-year-old reality star is currently studying to become a lawyer and has said she won’t be embarking on any new projects until she’s taken her bar exam, despite recently filing a trademark for a skincare, hair care, and nail care brand under the name Skkn by Kim.
She told WWD: “I want to finish [law school], before I connect with something else.”
Kim previously said she has two years left of her degree before she will sit her bar exam.
She explained: “I’m still in law school, I have two years left. So I have two years under my belt. I actually am not doing an essay and doing this interview instead, so I’m gonna have to get up really early tomorrow to write like a two-hour essay. So that is really steady and a lot of work.”
The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star has been taking a break from her studies over the past year because the COVID-19 pandemic has meant she’s been unable to meet with her teachers.
And although she understands the last 12 months have been “so challenging” for people around the world, she also believes the global lockdowns have allowed people to reflect on what makes them happy.
She added: “This year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things. That is a huge awakening that so many people had.
“I mean just even the amount of that me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time. I always try to look at things in a positive way, so even though it’s been such a challenging year, I think it’s been a time to regenerate, get creative, and spend so much time with family.
“Just this time that I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful, just knowing that when we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope that we don’t fill them up with things that don’t make us happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.