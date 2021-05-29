Kim Kardashian West makes major changes to marital home

Kim Kardashian West has made some major changes to her marital home since separating from Kanye West.
Estimated to be worth $60 million, the Hidden Hills compound which the 40-year-old reality star bought with her estranged husband in 2017 for $20 million, now has a vast vegetable patch and maze-like fruit garden.
A source told DailyMail.com: “It’s an organic vegetable and fruit garden. There are planter like boxes that go across ground level that you can walk in between.”
The news outlet also claims that the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who has North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two, with the rapper - is adding more trees to the grounds.
When the exes purchased the lavish property, Kanye adopted a hands-on approach to the construction of the family home in California.
Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed Kim is "in a great headspace and moving on" following their split.
The mother-of-four filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper in February, after almost seven years together.
And a source claimed that the businesswoman has been spending quality time with her four kids and keeping busy with various work projects, and her "life is definitely on the upswing".
The insider said: "Kim is really focused on her family at this time.
"Kim has been with the kids majority of the time. The kids and her enjoy doing outdoor activities together and they all spend a ton of time with their cousins. Kim loves keeping them busy, creative, and on the go."
The source added: "[Kim] is continuing to be a great mom and focusing on work. She has a ton of upcoming projects that she is super excited about. Her life is definitely on the upswing."
In one of the final episodes of the Kardashian and Jenner family's E! show, Kim admitted she is “ready” to be happy.
Kim’s mother Kris Jenner told her: "I just want you to be happy and joyful", to which she replied: "Yeah, and I'm ready too.”
