Kim Kardashian West thanks US President Joe Biden

Kim Kardashian West has thanked US President Joe Biden for having the "courage" to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
The 40-year-old star has taken to Instagram to praise Biden, who recently became the first US President to describe the 1915 massacre of Armenians as a genocide.
Kim - who has Armenian heritage and has previously advocated for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "After more than a century of fighting for truth and acknowledgement, today the Armenian people received the recognition we have all been hoping and praying for, with President Biden declaring the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians in 1915 a genocide.
"This has been a long journey for the Armenian community, and every year I felt we were getting close and close to recognizing the genocide as what it was. Finally that day has come.
"I'm so proud of my heritage, proud of the Armenian communities and grateful to President Biden for granting every Armenian this day, and this truth. Although nothing will ever bring back the Armenians who were murdered, I hope that their families will now feel a sense of peace. I will continue to honor and remember those we lost every year on this day, but now with the hope that after recognizing the genocide we will never again allow atrocities of the past to be repeated.
"Thank you, President Biden, for your courage to speak the truths others chose not to. Kim (sic)"
The reality star posted the message after President Biden issued a statement about the 1915 massacre, which took place in the waning days of the Ottoman Empire.
He recently said: "We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring. And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms."
