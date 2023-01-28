Kim Kardashian will not talk about Kanye’s alleged battery incident in front of the kids

Kim Kardashian has refused to discuss the battery incident allegedly involving Kanye West.

The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to rapper Kanye, 45, - who was involved in a "heated exchange “with a woman who was filming him on her phone in Los Angeles and it escalated to him allegedly grabbing her device and throwing it away - and has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with him but when asked by a member of the paparazzi how she felt about the case, she declined to comment in front of her children.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.