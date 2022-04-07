Kim Petras says Paris Hilton is “such a supportive person”.
The ‘Malibu’ hitmaker adores the 41-year-old heiress - who starred in the song's music video - and labelled her “a little bit of a fairy godmother”
The 29-year-old singer told In The Know by Yahoo for the April cover story: "She has just been such a supportive person for me. I mean, that music video that she's in? I didn't really have a budget [to book her], so her agreeing to be in it was amazing. I had, like, no followers, and I had no proof of concept. I had just put out a single, and ever since then she has just kind of been a little bit of a fairy godmother to me. She just really gets it and has been saying such nice things about my music and posting my music. I love her for that. I also think she's one of the sweetest people I've ever met. I'm always inspired by how kind and nice she is to everybody she meets. She's just a big inspiration. She's so smart, and she gets up every day and does a million, trillion things and is so efficient. She's also kind of ahead of her time. So, yeah, that was crazy. I feel very honored that she asked me to do that, and it was something I'll never forget."
Kim longs to “inspire people to be themselves” after she grew up without a career road map to follow as a transgender woman.
She said: "I think about just who I am as a person, and how trapped and not understood and outside of society my childhood and my teen years felt. I just want to inspire people to be themselves because it took me a long time to dare to. [...] Hopefully there are more trans artists in the future and [more of] any kind of artist who [have felt] like they have no chance because they never saw anyone like themselves on TV. Now it's a different world, and it's amazing to be part of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.