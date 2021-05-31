Kimberley Walsh can't wait to meet her unborn son: 'I get beaten up all day with all his kicking'

Kimberley Walsh’s unborn son is “beating [her] up all day with all his kicking”.
The Girls Aloud singer is currently expecting her third child and has said she “can’t wait” for her son to arrive in just a few weeks’ time, as she’s eager to “get to know” her baby boy.
She said: “He’s a very strong little thing, I feel like I get kind of beaten up all day with all his kicking, but I love it because it’s comforting to know he’s wriggling around. It feels ready to pop.
“Neither of my other two were on time, which is very much unlike me, so hopefully this one might be a bit more like me and not be later.
“I’ve had the easiest time, but these last few weeks you start to feel, ‘OK, I’m done now’. I think a couple more weeks. I can’t wait for him to come and get to know him and his personality.”
Kimberley already has two sons, Bobby, four, and Cole, two, with her partner Justin Scott, and admitted her children are even more excited to meet their baby brother.
She added: “For a child it’s a long time to wait. Initially they were like, ‘When’s the baby coming?’ all the time, now they’re like, ‘I don’t think he’s ever coming’.
“We’ve told them it’s only going to be a few more weekends, so they’re getting excited again. They can see the size of him, and their faces when they put their hands on my tummy and he punches them away!”
The singer is hoping for another natural birth, although she said she and Justin aren’t ready for a last-minute dash to the hospital.
She said: “For the other two we were more on to it, but you get slacker with your third, so we haven’t done a practice run and we’ve barely got a backpack together, though it could be any day.”
Kimberley insisted she and her partner are done adding to their family now, and said she doesn’t mind having an all-boy brood.
She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “We’ve only got boys in our family. I’m about to have my third son and my sister is having her fourth son.
“I’m quite happy with boys, I’ve never been one of those women who likes pink and sparkles and unicorns, so thankfully it’s worked out quite well for me.
“It would be nice to experience the other side of it, but I just feel so grateful to have the boys. Their characters and how loving and sensitive they are, I just feel I’ve been so, so lucky.
“I feel done with three. I feel like it’s nice to have a group rather than just two, it feels like a big family, which is what I always wanted. A family of five upsets the balance a bit, which I like.”
